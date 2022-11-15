Middleton PD: Car crashes into building after driver’s foot gets stuck between pedals

A Middleton woman crashed her car into a business Tuesday afternoon after Middleton police say...
A Middleton woman crashed her car into a business Tuesday afternoon after Middleton police say her foot got stuck between the pedals.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton woman crashed her car into a business Tuesday afternoon after Middleton police say her foot got stuck between the pedals.

Middleton PD said just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the crash at Le Nails Salon on University Avenue.

As they investigated, officers learned that the driver was parking in front of the nail salon when her boot got stuck between the gas and brake pedals. The vehicle then crashed through the glass-panel wall, where it stopped.

One employee inside the nail salon was injured and transported by Middleton EMS. The employee was taken to a local Emergency Room.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, Middleton PD said.

The Middleton Fire Department helped to secure the building after the car was removed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

MPD said the goal of the extra patrols is not just to enhance public safety but also to prevent...
MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Car stolen after being hit by suspect vehicle
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Rock Co. Medical Examiner names Evansville man who died after crash
City of Madison Streets Division crews loading salt into trucks before they start routes...
Salt crews out for first expected accumulating snowfall