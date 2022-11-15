Middleton PD: Car crashes into building after driver’s foot gets stuck between pedals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton woman crashed her car into a business Tuesday afternoon after Middleton police say her foot got stuck between the pedals.

Middleton PD said just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the crash at Le Nails Salon on University Avenue.

As they investigated, officers learned that the driver was parking in front of the nail salon when her boot got stuck between the gas and brake pedals. The vehicle then crashed through the glass-panel wall, where it stopped.

One employee inside the nail salon was injured and transported by Middleton EMS. The employee was taken to a local Emergency Room.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, Middleton PD said.

The Middleton Fire Department helped to secure the building after the car was removed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.