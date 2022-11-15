MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws

MPD said the goal of the extra patrols is not just to enhance public safety but also to prevent...
MPD said the goal of the extra patrols is not just to enhance public safety but also to prevent needless tragedies.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws.

In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

MPD said the goal of the extra patrols is not just to enhance public safety but also to prevent needless tragedies.

Someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin, according to MPD. Additionally, thousands of unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants are killed each year in crashes throughout the United States.

MPD is reminding the public to buckle up, slow down and drive sober.

