New martial arts gym opens on Rimrock Road

Forward Thai Boxing is offering classes for people of all abilities.
Forward Thai Boxing is offering classes for people of all abilities.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new martial arts gym dedicated to inclusivity and available to all ages is now open in Madison.

Forward Thai Boxing, located at 2500 Rimrock Road, aims to provide students with high-quality instruction in a safe, strengths-based learning environment.

“This is a sport for anybody, any age, any size and any ability,” co-owner Abbe Braun said. “Everyone is welcome. We want you to show up and be you.”

Forward Thai Boxing aims to balance skilled instruction with community-building. The class structure promotes discipline-specific skills and techniques and encourages students to build strength and conditioning. The gym will offer specialized training for Krav Maga and Muay Thai along with a competition team.

“We wanted to offer what we felt was missing from the local martial arts gym scene,” Braun said. “We’re going to meet every skill level where they are and build from there.”

The gym’s space includes an evaluated boxing ring, padded flooring for barefoot use, strength and conditioning equipment as well as a patio for outdoor classes.

