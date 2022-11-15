No injuries reported after jackknifed semi in Iowa Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries were reported after authorities responded to a jackknifed semi Tuesday morning in Iowa County.

Iowa County Emergency Management sent out an alert around 7:20 a.m., noting the incident happened on Highway 151 northbound near the Pecatonica River Bridge. An Iowa County dispatcher said the incident was weather related.

Iowa Co. officials said emergency units were called to the scene.

The agency asked drivers to proceed with caution in the area and slow down. It also told motorists to be prepared to stop.

Iowa Co. dispatch said the incident was cleared around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.