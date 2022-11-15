Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon.

The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office completed a forensic examination on Nov. 13 and additional testing is underway.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office are still investigating his death.

Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS responded to Rome Corners Road and CTH MM in the Town of Oregon for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

