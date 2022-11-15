Officials identify three individuals killed in Rock Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of three individuals who died in a crash earlier this month.

Officials stated that Thomas Flick Lohmeier, Bridget D. Crull and Howard C. Walmer all died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash. Their ages were 20, 19, and 76, respectively.

The medical examiner’s office said that a forensic examination was completed the day after the crash, on Nov. 6, and noted that additional testing is underway.

At 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 5, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in the Town of Center.

Officials determined a car driving southbound on N. County Highway H did not stop at the stop sign at West State Highway 11. Another vehicle was driving westbound on West State Highway 11 and collided with the car.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this fatal crash.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.