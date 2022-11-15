Rock Co. Medical Examiner names Evansville man who died after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials released the name Tuesday of the Evansville man who died following a two-vehicle crash.

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died from the injuries he suffered during the crash on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The medical examiner’s office completed a forensic examination on Monday and said that additional testing is underway.

Shoemaker’s death is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Highway 14 and County Road H in the Town of Center.

