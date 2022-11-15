Rock Co. Medical Examiner names Evansville man who died after crash

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a fatal plane crash on Kauai on Sunday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials released the name Tuesday of the Evansville man who died following a two-vehicle crash.

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died from the injuries he suffered during the crash on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The medical examiner’s office completed a forensic examination on Monday and said that additional testing is underway.

Shoemaker’s death is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Highway 14 and County Road H in the Town of Center.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Car stolen after being hit by suspect vehicle
City of Madison Streets Division crews loading salt into trucks before they start routes...
Salt crews out for first expected accumulating snowfall
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
FILE - Crash
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash