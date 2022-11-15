Snowplow operators ask public for safe driving ahead of snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Works-Highway Department is preparing for snow Tuesday. As staff map out a plan, drivers discuss the nervous anticipation for the first weather-making event of the year, but the real concern is focused on other drivers.

“Just... just give us the space, give us the room we need, try to be safe yourselves, and if you have to stay behind us, you have to stay behind us,” said heavy equipment operator Tim Good. “Slow down, be safe, and give us the room we need.”

Good has worked for the department for 38 years. He says over the past year; he has seen some close calls, as drivers have picked up speeds and continue to drive distracted. Good says plows need 300 feet of space, and for cautious drivers to share the road with the big machines kicking up snow and clearing the road.

“So there is going to be this shift tomorrow where people are going to hit that oh no moment and so try and be ready for it and give yourself extra time,” said director Duane Jorgenson.

Jorgenson says everyone will be knocking off the rust of how to drive in winter conditions, which means slowing down, expecting delays, and giving yourself plenty of time for the morning commute. Both Jorgenson and Good urge drivers to use caution and remember to pack the car with winter essentials and stay in the car if it slides off the road.

“We ask them to slow down, give our plows, you’re going to see a lot of them out there, give our plows space, stay back from them 300 feet, don’t pass, let them do their job,” said Jorgenson.

Jorgenson added the pre-treatment for the roads started Monday night. He says crews are ready as early as four Tuesday morning, with crews scheduled out through Wednesday morning.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.