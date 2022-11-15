SSM Health hospital celebrates staff heritage through art display

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison celebrated workers from around the world Monday through an interactive art display.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In the spirit of its “Mission and Heritage Week,” SSM Health partnered with local artist Mike Lroy to create an art display to represent the mix of backgrounds in its staff coming together.

Three different canvas maps were put up in the employee entrance: a map of the world, the United States and Wisconsin. Hospital workers could choose the map they found most meaningful and place a pin to indicate their heritage.

One participant, Yana Selivanova, said she found it to be meaningful to celebrate her background and learn about other people’s. Selivanova is originally from Ukraine.

“We all have to remember where we came from and our roots,” Selivanova said. “It’s a different culture, different mentality, so there is things that I learn about America still, even though I lived here for nine years.”

SSM Health said the canvas maps are meant to represent “The World Works Here.”

