UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss

Wisconsin running back Brent Moss (33), is tackled by a Michigan State linesman during the...
Wisconsin running back Brent Moss (33), is tackled by a Michigan State linesman during the first quarter of the Coca-Cola Bowl at the Tokyo Dome, Dec. 5, 1993. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(Koji Sasahara | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s.

“I would have loved blocking for him,” McIntosh stated. “He ran hard and was difficult to bring down. His name will always be synonymous with great Badger running backs.”

Moss played football at Racine Park High School, WITI reports. During his college career, Moss helped lead the Badgers to their first-ever Rose Bowl victory on Jan. 1, 1994, over the UCLA Bruins.

“I am saddened to hear of his passing and my heart goes out to his family and friends,” McIntosh added.

One of Moss’ former teammates, Terrell Fletcher, also expressed his condolences in a post on Twitter.

Moss was 50 years old.

