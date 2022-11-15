UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Brent Moss ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/sa6GkJGaTM — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) November 14, 2022

“I would have loved blocking for him,” McIntosh stated. “He ran hard and was difficult to bring down. His name will always be synonymous with great Badger running backs.”

Moss played football at Racine Park High School, WITI reports. During his college career, Moss helped lead the Badgers to their first-ever Rose Bowl victory on Jan. 1, 1994, over the UCLA Bruins.

“I am saddened to hear of his passing and my heart goes out to his family and friends,” McIntosh added.

One of Moss’ former teammates, Terrell Fletcher, also expressed his condolences in a post on Twitter.

RIP Brent Moss...

We did a thing in our day. I hate that we did not become friends in time appreciate our magic. But we did work it out in time. You were one of the best to ever do it. Respect.#RIP #RosebowlMVP#RBU #OnWisconsin #teammates pic.twitter.com/MT1PALz86A — Terrell Fletcher (@terrellfletcher) November 14, 2022

Moss was 50 years old.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.