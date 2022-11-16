DHS issues health alert for spikes in RSV, flu cases

(KOLO)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An uncommon simultaneous spike of two respiratory illnesses spurred Wisconsin health officials to issue a public health alert and to urge people to be on the lookout for potential symptoms.

Hospitalization rates – particularly among children – are rising significantly around the state because of the two-pronged surge of sicknesses, the Dept. of Health reported Wednesday.

As a result, health officials ask people experiencing symptoms of the two viruses to stay home, and especially try to avoid schools, long-term care facilities, hospitals, and other settings where close contact is expected.

As part of its warning, the agency is asking clinicians to test people exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses by using a multiplex respiratory virus panel.

