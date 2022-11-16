Elver Community Neighborhood Center teams up with Second Harvest Good Bank to share Thanksgiving baskets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it has been hard for people to get food on the table.

The Elver Community Neighborhood Center held a Thanksgiving basket drive from their parking lot. Community Engagement Specialist Takela Harper said the staff filled bags with various foods, including turkeys.

“Green beans, cream of mushroom, milk, eggs, pies and cool whip. It’s a full meal up in here,” Harper said.

Harper said people in need during the holiday season should not be afraid to use their resources.

“We are here to give back to the community. There is always enough. There’s plenty, please come whenever we do stuff like this. Get out! This is what we are here for,” Harper said.

The center worked with Second Harvest Food Bank to get over 160 Thanksgiving dinners on tables.

“They brought us pallets with the specific food on the pallet and we set out rows of bags. And all of the team we took one ingredient and stuffed it in each bag,” Harper said.

Basket receiver Delores Cowley said since the start of the pandemic times have been hard.

“We are struggling right really we are, everybody. We all in the same boat,” Cowley said. She said this basket will help to complete her family’s meal.

“It’s a little bit to add on to what you can get. What you have already you can add it on because you never know who’s going show up. You never know, family come by, they like to eat too,” Cowley said.

Even though times are tough Cowley said she remains positive.

“We just have to keep praying to the Lord to get the strength that we need to keep us lifted up,” Cowley said.

