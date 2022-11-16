It’s impossible to commit to maybe: Business advice with Dave Lumley

Former CEO of Spectrum brands in the Madison area, now a best-selling author, sat down with NBC15 on Tuesday, November 15.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a book for business managers with how-to steps for moving forward with confidence. Former CEO of Spectrum brands in the Madison area Dave Lumley wrote the business guide, called “It’s Impossible to Commit to Maybe.”

Lumley, whose book is now a bestseller on Wall Street Journal e-books and the USA Today Top 150 List, sat down with NBC15 on Tuesday to discuss the meaning behind the book and what inspired him to write it.

“It’s Impossible to Commit to Maybe” is available online on Amazon, or at Barnes & Noble stores.

