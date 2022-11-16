Johnson, Baldwin introduce resolution to honor Waukesha victims

FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis. on Nov. 23, 2021. A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday whether Darrell Brooks, Jr.,a Milwaukee man accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin are asking their fellow senators to honor the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre as well as the way the community rallied together in the aftermath.

“The Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre was a horrific attack that never should have happened,” Johnson said. “Families who came to see Santa Claus, high school bands and the Dancing Grannies instead witnessed a horror that will leave life-long psychological scars.”

The Wisconsin senators’ resolution marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on November 21. Six people were killed and dozens more injured when Darrell Brooks drove an SUV through the parade.

“I am proud to co-lead this resolution to honor the victims, our first responders and the impacted community members as we come together to heal from this tragedy and remember those we have lost too soon,” Baldwin added.

The resolution names all six people who died in the attack, recognizes the resilience of the Waukesha community, and lauds the bravery of first responders on that day, as well as offering condolences to the families, friends, and neighbors of victims in the attack.

