Mercyhealth and Blackhawk Technical College announce scholarships to benefit students in health care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin-Mercyhealth and Blackhawk Technical College announced Tuesday a new scholarship program that will assist students who are seeking careers in health care.

Mercyhealth said the scholarships will be awarded to students in one of five programs in the health care field.

The scholarships, named the Mercyhealth Making Lives Better Scholarship, will start being awarded in the spring of 2023.

The scholarship includes a full-ride scholarship, including tuition, fees and books, that will be awarded to students for the next two years.

“Mercyhealth is excited to provide the Mercyhealth Making Lives Better Scholarship to the deserving students to help fulfill their career aspirations,” Mercyhealth President/CEO Javon Bea said. “We’re also proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Blackhawk Technical College to further health care careers in the community.”

Mercyhealth said it is committing donations of $40,000 each year to fund the scholarships. In addition, Mercyhealth is committing to provide a paid internship with Mercyhealth in a position that fits with the scholarship recipient’s program.

“We are grateful for Mercyhealth’s partnership and generosity as we work together to prepare future health care workers,” President of Blackhawk Dr. Tracy Pierner said. “This scholarship is a powerful way to ease financial burdens and set students up for success in the health care industry.”

The Blackhawk programs that are eligible for scholarships include:

Nursing

Radiography

Surgical Technology

Culinary Arts

Phlebotomy Technician

Scholarship applicants must be enrolled as a part-time student (six credits) at a minimum. Mercyhealth said preference will be given to students who are in financial need.

For more information about the scholarship and application, visit the scholarship webpage.

