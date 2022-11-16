The opioid crisis: What you need to know about Good Samaritan laws

The Good Samaritan law is intended to save lives, but often people are afraid to call 11 when they see someone overdosing, because they fear being arrested.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In 2020, 1,227 people died in Wisconsin related to opioid overdoses. The Good Samaritan law is intended to save lives, but often people are afraid to call 911 when they see someone overdosing, because they fear being arrested.

President of the Wisconsin Society of Addiction Medicine and Director of Psychiatry at University Health Services Dr. Ritu Bhatnagar and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and Member of the Wisconsin Recovery Advocacy Project Tonia Weber sat down with NBC15 on Wednesday to break down how legislation has changed with the pandemic, and what they think the public should know about this particular law.

If you would like to learn more about the efforts to create a more robust Good Samaritan law, check out this website.

