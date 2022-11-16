Packages stolen from west-side apartment building, MPD offers tips to avoid thefts

The police department said because this is the first large-scale package theft they’ve seen so...
The police department said because this is the first large-scale package theft they’ve seen so far this year, it’s a good time to remind people about package theft as the busy holiday season approaches.(WILX)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a package theft that happened on the west side of Madison Monday night.

The police department said because this is the first large-scale package theft they’ve seen so far this year, it’s a good time to remind people about package theft as the busy holiday season approaches.

“People are kind of desperate and unfortunately when things are left out in the open of an unsecured mailroom or vestibule or an apartment complex or even on a residential home porch people are willing to go up and grab it,” MPD public information officer Hunter Lisko said.

Lisko said unlocked vestibules are quick and easy places for thieves. He said people need to understand that this isn’t only a problem in one part of Madison but across the city and state.

Lisko offered tips for keeping your package deliveries safe, including:

  • Have your package held at a nearby delivery facility for you to pick up. If you’re expecting something particularly valuable or that you’re concerned about, have it held at a delivery facility.
  • Keep a running total of what you’re ordering and when it is expected to be delivered. Keep a list of when you actually receive the package so you can catch if something is taken from you in a timely manner.
  • Work with your property management to see if you can have packages delivered to somewhere that is secured. See if you can have packages delivered behind a closed or locked door so that only residents are able to gain access to their packages.

Black Friday is typically when MPD sees an spike in package thefts, so Lisko recommended finding a secure option for package delivery before then.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

MPD said the goal of the extra patrols is not just to enhance public safety but also to prevent...
MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws
A Middleton woman crashed her car into a business Tuesday afternoon after Middleton police say...
Middleton PD: Car crashes into building after driver’s foot gets stuck between pedals
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Car stolen after being hit by suspect vehicle
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Rock Co. Medical Examiner names Evansville man who died after crash