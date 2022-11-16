Packages stolen from west-side apartment building, MPD offers tips to avoid thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a package theft that happened on the west side of Madison Monday night.

The police department said because this is the first large-scale package theft they’ve seen so far this year, it’s a good time to remind people about package theft as the busy holiday season approaches.

“People are kind of desperate and unfortunately when things are left out in the open of an unsecured mailroom or vestibule or an apartment complex or even on a residential home porch people are willing to go up and grab it,” MPD public information officer Hunter Lisko said.

Lisko said unlocked vestibules are quick and easy places for thieves. He said people need to understand that this isn’t only a problem in one part of Madison but across the city and state.

Lisko offered tips for keeping your package deliveries safe, including:

Have your package held at a nearby delivery facility for you to pick up. If you’re expecting something particularly valuable or that you’re concerned about, have it held at a delivery facility.

Keep a running total of what you’re ordering and when it is expected to be delivered. Keep a list of when you actually receive the package so you can catch if something is taken from you in a timely manner.

Work with your property management to see if you can have packages delivered to somewhere that is secured. See if you can have packages delivered behind a closed or locked door so that only residents are able to gain access to their packages.

Black Friday is typically when MPD sees an spike in package thefts, so Lisko recommended finding a secure option for package delivery before then.

