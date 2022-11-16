Slick Roadways Into Wednesday

Minor Additional Accumulation
Snow Totals
Snow Totals(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST
Key Takeaways

  • Snow Tapers Down
  • Slick Spots Develop
  • Colder for the End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s a winter wonderland across southern Wisconsin as the seasons first accumulating snowfall continues. An area of low pressure to our southeast and another to our northwest will continue to pivot periods of snow tonight and Wednesday. An additional half inch to inch and half is possible bringing storm totals of 1-3 inches with locally heavier totals possible to the east. As temperatures drop back below freezing tonight, slick spots will redevelop. Take it easy on the roadways and allow extra time through the Wednesday morning commute.

Light snow likely tonight with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Light northeasterly winds. Snow showers continue Wednesday with a quick dusting possible. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 30s with a light northerly wind. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries Wednesday night. Colder with lows into the lower 20s.

Arctic air settles in for the end of the week and weekend. Highs will only reach the 20s starting Thursday and lasting through Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected with periods of flurries. Little if any accumulation expected. Even colder overnight lows into the teens to perhaps single digits!

Moderating temperatures return early next week with temperatures getting to seasonable levels. That should put us into the lower and middle 40s.

Snow will continue through the day.
Snow will be likely with 2 to 3 inches expected
1-3 Inches
Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day due to accumulating snow.
