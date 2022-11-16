Snow tapering off today

Key Takeaways

Snow tapers off through the day

Some slick spots are possible on roads

Much colder air moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After steady snowfall yesterday, light snow will linger into this morning before tapering off through the afternoon hours. Locations further north where temperatures are a bit cooler are reporting some icy roads this morning. Take it easy on the roads, icy conditions could improve as temperatures climb above freezing this afternoon.

Today is our last day above freezing for a while! Much cooler air is building over the Central Plains and will be moving in tomorrow. High temperatures for the next few days will be staying in the 20s, wind chills could remain in the upper teens during the afternoon.

A few flurries are possible on Thursday, maybe leading to some light accumulations but nothing to cause much concern on the roads. Temperatures will be staying cool through the weekend, with sunshine finally returning on Sunday. It looks like high temperatures will begin to rebound by the start of the next workweek.

