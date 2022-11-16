UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating an incredible milestone -- 12,000 kidneys transplanted.

The center transplanted the 12,000th kidney in early November and medical director Dr. Dixon Kaufman said they are one of a few centers in the country that has transplanted that many kidneys.

“There may not be more than one other center that has done more, and as I like to say we kind of punch above our weight,” Dr. Kaufman said. “Madison is not the largest city in the country and the other centers that do a lot are in California and big cities so, we have pulled together a wonderful team for many many years and have kind of been leaders in the field and we feel so good that we’re able to help so many people.”

In addition to the milestone, the center is also celebrating their new clinic, the Pleasant T. Rowland Transplant Clinic at University Hospital.

“UW has always been an area that has been innovative in this field, and we share that with other centers around the country so they can increase their numbers as well. So, we look forward to the future where we can transplant more people with, with better organs, with less waiting time.

According to UW Health, the Kidney Transplant Program began in 1966 and since then has grown substantially, with more than 50 physicians surgeons, nutritionists, social workers and coordinators.

