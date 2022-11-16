What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” said Trump. “I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be.”

Longtime Republican strategist Brian Schimming weighed in on what a third presidential race from Trump could mean for Wisconsin.

“For anybody who runs, they run if they think they can win, and if the polling shows there’s support out there, still in the polling, you see he’s very competitive with Joe Biden, especially in Wisconsin,” said Schimming.

Schimming says he does not see the move dividing the Republican party headed into the 2024 Presidential Election but does anticipate Wisconsin to be another battleground state for the race.

“Wisconsin now has had 10 races in the last 20 years that have been within 30,000 votes,” said Schimming. “So Wisconsin now has a 20-year history of being within a 30,000 vote margin, so that’s going to attract both parties to Wisconsin.”

He anticipates the Badger State will see plenty of visits from both political parties over the next two years as campaigns for the presidency get underway.

“We feel, on the Republican side, that the voters are with us on the issues of open border, the issues of crime in the city, the issue of national security, so I always tell folks, as I travel the state, ‘The win is out there, but we have to go get it,’” said Schimming.

