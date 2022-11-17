Avoid delays and fees by shipping holiday gifts sooner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the holiday shopping season ramps up, now is the time to start shopping and also shipping gifts to beat an influx of deliveries and fees that could slow down the process.

UPS Fitchburg Owner Melissa Ross said high fuel costs have carried over to delivery fees. The latest one can send ground packages via UPS is December 22nd.

According to Ross, a small package costs an average of $10-$15 if sent ahead of time and could cost $85-$150 if larger and/or sent later.

Ross said the COVID-19 pandemic pushed a lot of people to send more packages through UPS during the holiday season. Since then, those new to shipping decided to continue sending presents through delivery companies.

”Things that are going UPS Ground may take a little bit longer than normal so just getting in a little bit earlier than waiting is probably what we would recommend,” Ross said.

Sally Miller works in Cross Plains and she sells collectible items through USPS. She said the closer it gets to the holidays, the longer it takes to ship things.

”There’s been lines, where in June there was no line,” Miller said

She said the post office takes care of her packages, but recommends people wrap everything delicate diligently.

”My tip is just to pack everything very securely,” she said. “I wrap it in bubble wrap and tissue around it so that nothing gets damaged during shipping.”

