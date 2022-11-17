A Cold Weekend For Deer Hunting

Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below average
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Well Below Average Temperatures
  • Even Colder Wind-Chills
  • Milder Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Near record cold temperatures will settle in across the state for the gun deer hunting season opening weekend. High temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below average at time in some locations.

Bitterly cold wind chills are also expected across the state. Wind chills Saturday morning will be in the single digits at daybreak. Wind chills Sunday morning will be even colder. Most spots will be experiencing below zero wind chills by Sunday morning. The following graphics indicate what is expected. Happy hunting!

Temperatures early Saturday morning are expected in the teens and lower 20s.
Temperatures early Saturday morning are expected in the teens and lower 20s.(wmtv)
Single digit wind chill are expected across the state early Saturday morning.
Single digit wind chill are expected across the state early Saturday morning.(wmtv)
Single digit temperatures are expected across most of the state early Sunday morning.
Single digit temperatures are expected across most of the state early Sunday morning.(wmtv)
Wind chills are expected to be below zero across most of the state early Sunday morning.
Wind chills are expected to be below zero across most of the state early Sunday morning.(wmtv)
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Every month Wisconsin households can order a kit containing five COVID-19 tests.
New program offers free COVID-19 tests every month
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home of America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, debuts a new...
Kalahari returns to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
The Madison Police Dept. revealed Thursday that three employees have been arrested in the past...
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
Extended Forecast
Windy and Cold Over the Next Few Days