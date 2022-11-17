A Cold Weekend For Deer Hunting
Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below average
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
- Well Below Average Temperatures
- Even Colder Wind-Chills
- Milder Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Near record cold temperatures will settle in across the state for the gun deer hunting season opening weekend. High temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below average at time in some locations.
Bitterly cold wind chills are also expected across the state. Wind chills Saturday morning will be in the single digits at daybreak. Wind chills Sunday morning will be even colder. Most spots will be experiencing below zero wind chills by Sunday morning. The following graphics indicate what is expected. Happy hunting!
