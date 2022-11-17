A Cold Weekend For Deer Hunting

Well Below Average Temperatures

Even Colder Wind-Chills

Milder Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Near record cold temperatures will settle in across the state for the gun deer hunting season opening weekend. High temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below average at time in some locations.

Bitterly cold wind chills are also expected across the state. Wind chills Saturday morning will be in the single digits at daybreak. Wind chills Sunday morning will be even colder. Most spots will be experiencing below zero wind chills by Sunday morning. The following graphics indicate what is expected. Happy hunting!

Temperatures early Saturday morning are expected in the teens and lower 20s. (wmtv)

Single digit wind chill are expected across the state early Saturday morning. (wmtv)

Single digit temperatures are expected across most of the state early Sunday morning. (wmtv)

Wind chills are expected to be below zero across most of the state early Sunday morning. (wmtv)

