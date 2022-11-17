Columbus faces Catholic Memorial in football State Championships

WIAA state football kicked off today.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Division 4 State Championship game gets going at 7 p.m. Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium and features two undefeated teams.

Columbus will take on Catholic Memorial. Both teams are 13-0 and the winner takes home the big trophy at the end of the night. Columbus is looking to earn their third title in program history.

“Just talking to people on the street, in the schools, everybody is super excited about this opportunity to finally come back to state,” said Columbus Head Football Coach Andrew Selgrad. “They’re excited for these young men here and it’s just really cool to see the community rally behind this football team.”

The Cardinals are led by Running Back Colton Brunell on offense and their defense has shut down a host of teams this season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 4
Friday Football Blitz: preview
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 3
Both the boys and girls teams are state bound
Middleton volleyball heads to state
A panel of three judges, including the Hodag himself, provided scoring for the contest.
Rhinelander Hodags voted ‘Best mascot in America’