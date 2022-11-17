Columbus faces Catholic Memorial in football State Championships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Division 4 State Championship game gets going at 7 p.m. Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium and features two undefeated teams.

Columbus will take on Catholic Memorial. Both teams are 13-0 and the winner takes home the big trophy at the end of the night. Columbus is looking to earn their third title in program history.

“Just talking to people on the street, in the schools, everybody is super excited about this opportunity to finally come back to state,” said Columbus Head Football Coach Andrew Selgrad. “They’re excited for these young men here and it’s just really cool to see the community rally behind this football team.”

The Cardinals are led by Running Back Colton Brunell on offense and their defense has shut down a host of teams this season.

Looking like a snow globe at the Camp tonight for state HSFB ❄️🏈 pic.twitter.com/avqpR6kM1U — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) November 17, 2022

