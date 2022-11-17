Head into the holiday season with these 4 events in Madison!

Destination Madison's Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday, November 17 to preview four fun events in the Madison area this weekend.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, and as we look to kick off the holiday season, there are lots of fun and festive events happening across the Madison area.

Highlights include: Codafest 2022 at Café Coda, a few different shows playing at the Overture Center downtown, the Ten by Ten Collective: Winter Market on the square and Shine on Madison and Madison Night Market on State Street.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

