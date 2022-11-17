Madison Starbucks takes part in nationwide strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Starbucks is striking in solidarity, as stores across the nation take part in the ‘Red Cup Rebellion’.

The participating location on the Capitol Square unionized in July. Across the United States, union workers are calling for Starbucks to fully staff all union stores and meet them at the bargaining table.

The strike coincides with the company’s Red Cup Day, when customers get a free branded Starbucks cups with certain purchases. According to Starbucks Workers United, demonstrating workers will give customers Starbucks Workers United branded cups outside stores.

An estimated 2,000 workers across the nation are expected to take part in the strike.

Starbucks has not released a statement on the strike.

