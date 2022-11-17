Man accused of selling migratory birds

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 60-year-old man was indicted for allegedly selling migratory birds, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Wednesday.

Jorge Luis Iglesias is accused of three counts of violating the Migratory Bird Trafficking Act for selling Yellow-faced Grassquits.

The indictment, returned on Saturday, alleges that he sold the birds on April 21, May 5 and Dec. 29, 2020, which is a violation of federal law.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of two years in federal prison for each count.

Iglesias made his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Madison on Monday.

