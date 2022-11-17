Mercyhealth raises awareness of NICU on World Prematurity Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth in Rockford is boosting awareness for premature birth and it’s effects on families on Work Prematurity Day, it announced Thursday.

Housed at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, Mercyhealth’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) includes 52 beds for infants born before reaching 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Babies at the NICU were dressed in purple onesies and families were given ribbons to recognize the 15 million babies born prematurely worldwide per year, according to March of Dimes. Mercyhealth said the color purple represents sensitivity and exceptionality.

The Northern Illinois NICU is the referral center for 11 Illinois counties and three Wisconsin counties, where people go to treat the smallest and sickest babies, hospital leaders say. Infants born prematurely are at risk for life-threatening complications and may have lifelong health problems.

Meryhealth’s NICU also includes a 12-bed small baby unit within it, for babies born less than 30 weeks.

