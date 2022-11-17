NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Pyke!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If Pyke’s stunning eyes don’t win you over, his personality is sure to seal the deal!

Meet NBC15′s Pet of the Week, Pyke the cat! He’s a 3-year-old domestic shorthair and an absolute sweetheart who is in search of his fur-ever home.

Pyke would love nothing more than to cuddle up in your lap on a cold winter day... which is perfect as we look ahead to the winter months.

Interested in adopting him? He is available now at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.