NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Pyke!

Meet this sweet and loveable 3-year-old kitty who is available now at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Pyke.
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If Pyke’s stunning eyes don’t win you over, his personality is sure to seal the deal!

Meet NBC15′s Pet of the Week, Pyke the cat! He’s a 3-year-old domestic shorthair and an absolute sweetheart who is in search of his fur-ever home.

Pyke would love nothing more than to cuddle up in your lap on a cold winter day... which is perfect as we look ahead to the winter months.

Interested in adopting him? He is available now at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

