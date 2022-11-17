New program offers free COVID-19 tests every month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A program offering free COVID-19 tests every month has reached Wisconsin homes. As of Thursday, households in the Badger State can order a rapid antigen kit, which contains five tests, as part of the Say Yes! COVID Test initiative, the Department of Health Services announced.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake noted how important COVID-19 tests can be with so many people traveling home for the holidays and pointed out how easy it is to get the free kits.

“These free self-tests are delivered right to the door, allowing people to take a COVID-19 test at home and make decisions that will keep those around them safe,” she said.

The kits can be ordered by going to the Say Yes! Covid test website.

The initiative describes itself as a cooperative effort of local, state, and federal health agencies and community partners. A combination of COVID-19 relief money and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds are used to pay for the tests.

