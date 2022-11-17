Parts of I-39 in Columbia County blocked after a series of crashes

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting parts of I-39 at County CS are blocked after a series of crashes Thursday morning.

The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m.

Officials say the left lanes are open again, and the right lane is closed for towing.

WisDOT initially reported the closures would last for at least two hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol Deforest Post responded to the scene.

Earlier, WisDOT reported that the north and south bound lanes were closed.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

