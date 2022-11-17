Parts of I-39 in Columbia County closed due to a series of crashes

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting parts of I-39 at County CS are closed because of a series of crashes Thursday morning.

Officials say the left land a shoulder are blocked.

The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m.

WisDOT says the closures will last for at least two hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol Deforest Post is responding to the scene.

Earlier, WisDOT reported that the north and south bound lanes were closed.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

