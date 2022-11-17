Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building and asked to speak to the political section, then handed over his weapons when he was denied.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.

Building security told them the man had two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano...
Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down
Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at an election night party...
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring ‘woke’ education
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia.
Commanders sued by DC for allegedly cheating fans out of ticket money
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday,...
Biden administration to ask high court to take up student debt plan
World Prematurity Day
Mercyhealth raises awareness of NICU on World Prematurity Day