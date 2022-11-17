Sun Prairie Fire, EMS respond to traffic crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials said a city intersection is closed after a traffic incident Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed that the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of Ironwood Dr and N Grand Ave. Officials believe the crash was caused due to a driver medical incident.

Sun Prairie Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the call. Officials did not say if anyone had been hurt.

