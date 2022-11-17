Things to know for the Packers-Titans Thursday night game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fresh off their overtime win against Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys, the 4-6 Green Bay Packers host the 6-3 Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. but fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 p.m. to see something new.

It’s the third primetime game between these two teams. Coach Matt LaFleur is 10-1 playing primetime games on the home field, the best record in the NFL since 2019. That includes 9 straight wins at home in primetime.

The Packers rehearsed a new light scheme for the player introductions before Thursday Night Football

The Packers are wearing their white-out uniforms -- white jerseys, pants, socks and shoes -- which was last seen in 2019.

Newly-inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler will receive his Ring of Excellence and have his name enshrined in Lambeau Field’s ring of honor.

Here’s more you should know:

BROADCAST

Television: The game will be carried on Amazon Prime Video streaming video, available on smart TVs and over-the-top (OTT) streaming devices such as Roku or Amazon FireTV, computers, smartphones and tablets. It can also be watched with the NFL+ app for smartphone and tablets. It is also available on local channels in the Green Bay and Milwaukee TV markets. Al Michaels provides play-by-play with analysis from Kirk Herbstreit. Kaylee Hartung reports on news from the sidelines.

Radio: The game can be heard on 49 stations on the Packers Radio Network, which has a new flagship station, iHeartRadio Milwaukee 97.3 The Game. Find the list of radio stations HERE. Wayne Larrivee gives you the play-by-play while Larry McCarren offers analysis. Westwood One carries the game to a national radio audience with Kevin Kugler giving play-by-play and Ben Leber with analysis. SiriusXM subscribers can hear the game on SiriusXM channel 225 (Packers broadcast) or 226 (Titans broadcast). On the SiriusXM mobile app, the channels are 811 (Packers) and 830 (Titans). Additionally, Packers fans in Wisconsin can hear the Packers’ radio broadcast on the Green Bay Packers mobile app or Packers.com. Outside the state, you can listen at Packers.com.

MOBILE TICKETS AND TICKET SCANNERS

Before you go to the game, add your mobile tickets to your phone’s digital wallet and transfer tickets to each guest attending the game with you so they have their tickets in advance. Don’t wait to find out you have bad cell service in the crowded line. It’s recommended everyone have a fully-charged phone going to the game.

Look for the new pedestal-style ticket scanners. Fans can scan mobile tickets in their digital wallet on the upper part of the pedestal or scan the ticket image’s barcode on the lower part of the pedestal.

Fans should have their digital tickets ready as they approach the gate. To speed your passage -- and other fans’ -- make sure you enter through the appropriate gate.

There is no re-entry.

Click here to learn about mobile ticketing

LEAVE THE CASH AT HOME

Lambeau Field is 100% cashless. This includes concession stands, the Pro Shop, and restaurants. Lambeau Field’s payment systems accept traditional credit and debit cards (including tap-to-pay cards), Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Mastercard Nearby Mobile App.

If you don’t wish to use your credit or debit card, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the American Family Insurance gate lobby, atrium floor, 46 Below, and Johnsonville Tailgate Village. You can load $5 to $500 to a card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, including businesses beyond the stadium. Funds are available for 5 years, and that deadline is extended each time you add money to the card.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Packers are introducing new lighting elements with player introductions to enhance the pregame festivities. Stadium lights will be turned off to direct fans to the TundraVision boards, followed by spotlights and flashing and flickering lights as the players are introduced on the field. Fans are advised to be in their seats before 7 p.m. to enjoy the new feature (see video above).

Former Packers Tony Moll and Erik Walden will visit fans and sign autographs around Lambeau Field from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Moll, a right guard (2006-2008), will be at “surprise locations” while Walden, a linebacker (2010-2012) will be in the Legends Club on the Associated Bank Club Level for fans with suite or club seat tickets.

Fans entering the stadium will receive knitted can cooler from Coca-Cola.

The national anthem is performed by country singer Jessie G.

HALFTIME

The Green Bay Packers hold a Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony for LeRoy Butler, presenting him with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence and unveiling his name on the stadium bowl’s facade, the ring of honor.

Players from Green Bay East and De Pere high schools will participate in a quarterback challenge on the field.

GETTING INTO LAMBEAU FIELD

At 1:15 p.m.

...1919 Kitchen & Tap is open for ticketed guests only until midnight

...Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests until 1 hour after the game ends

...Hall of Fame is open until kickoff

...Ticket office windows are open until halftime

At 3:15 p.m.

...Parking lots open

...Ticketed guests may enter the Lambeau Field atrium through American Family Insurance gate with access to atrium eateries

...Guest Services Desk is open until 1 hour after the game

...Atrium eateries open to ticketed guests until 1 hour after the end of the game

...Gameday store on the west side of the stadium opens to ticketed guests until 1 hour after the end of the game

...Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the east parking lot is open to all fans until 1 hour after the game ends. You don’t need a ticket, and you can watch the game on TVs inside while hearing the cheers from the stadium outside. Live music is performed by Ask Your Mother

At 5:15 p.m.

...All gates open

...All seating areas open

At 6:15 p.m.

...Fireworks are set off over the stadium (weather permitting) to alert fans there is one hour to kickoff and they should make their way into Lambeau Field

GETTING THROUGH SECURITY

Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium. Fans who refuse to be searched won’t be allowed into Lambeau Field.

What’s banned

Large purses, bags, backpacks, duffel bags, fanny packs

Coolers, food, beverages

Strollers

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks, video cameras, still cameras with lenses over 12 inches

Guns, knives, switchblades, and other weapons (firearms and other weapons are also prohibited in the parking lots)

Obstructive banners and signs, noisemakers

What’s allowed

Clear bag that is 12x6x12 inches or a one-gallon plastic bag

Blankets or additional clothing (carried loosely, do not place in a bag)

Clothing with batteries for warmth is permitted for cold-weather games

Small clutch purse (4.5 x 6.5 inches, or no larger than a woman’s hand)

Small cameras, binoculars, cell phones (carried loosely, not in a case)

Stadium seats with backs and seat pads no wider than 18 inches wide, with no pockets, zippers, armrests or attachments (stadium seats are also available for rental in the lower concourse)

Nursing supplies (pump, bottles, etc.) except coolers or glass

Not sure? Click here for the carry-in and security policy. Officers have the final say.

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes. Buses run the Lambeau Field pre-game circuit from 3:30 p.m. until 7:10 p.m. After the game, look for buses on Lombardi Ave., north of the atrium, from 10:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Click here for the Game Day Routes schedule and maps

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says if you’re looking for Uber or Lyft or taxi, rideshare/taxi service will be on the East side of the stadium only, at the corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Ave.). “There will be no rideshare lots on the west side of the stadium.” The Packers recommend using one of the main gates on the east and south side of the stadium: American Family, Oneida Nation, or Invisalign.

The Designated Driver program has changed. By the end of the first quarter, drivers can sign up online at https://teamcoalition.org/sweepstakes/nfl/green-bay-packers-registration/ or by scanning a QR code displayed at certain kiosks, including in the atrium and in Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse. Drivers will be entered in a drawing that could win them a trip to the Super Bowl or other NFL events.

TRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION

The Department of Transportation expects the heaviest congestion 3 hours before a Packers game and again 3 hours after. You can see traffic congestion in real-time with our First Alert Traffic interactive map on WBAY.com. Take it with you on the WBAY Action 2 News On the Go app for Apple and Android devices on the App Store and Google Play, respectively.

Visit 511wi.gov for additional travel incident and weather-related road condition reports.

Construction work continues on the east side of the stadium. The team says traffic patterns have changed to “allow for increased efficiency.” Be alert for signs that direct you to the correct lanes and parking lots.

Oneida Street between Lombardi Ave. and Mike McCarthy Way, as well as Armed Forces Drive at Oneida St., will close to vehicle traffic four hours before kickoff and won’t reopen until 2 hours after the game ends.

Lombardi Ave. closes from Ridge Rd. to Oneida St. at kickoff. Entry is only permitted if you display a parking pass.

After the game, Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Ave.) is one-way going east from Oneida St. to Ashland Ave.

After the game, Oneida St. is one way going north from Lombardi Ave. to W. Mason St.

Also after the game, Ridge Rd. is one way, but in different directions: Traffic is only going north from Valley View Rd. to W. Mason St., and it’s only going south from Valley View Rd. to Cormier St.

PARKING

Park for free on residential streets (obey street signs), or homes and businesses near Lambeau Field may let you park for a fee on their driveways, lawns, or lots.

Lambeau Field parking lots open at 3:15 p.m. Most parking spaces are sold out to season parking pass holders. Drivers can reserve single-game parking passes at https://app.parkmobile.io/venue/lambeau-field/events.

Drivers may find $40 parking (credit or debit card) in lot 15 by Titletown off Lombardi Ave.

A limited number of disabled parking spaces are available without a parking permit in Lot 4 off Lombardi Ave. or Lot 7 off Valley View Rd. on a first-come/first-serve basis for $40 (credit or debit card).

TAILGATING

Tailgating is allowed in Lambeau Field parking lots until kickoff. It is not allowed in Titletown parking lots.

Tailgaters can use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in receptacles for hot coals provided in the parking lot.

Use green dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclable aluminum and tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

HEALTH AND FAMILY

Smoking and vaping are not allowed anywhere within the stadium. Exit and re-entry on the same ticket during the game is not permitted, so don’t step out for a smoking break unless you want to listen to the cheering from the outside.

Nursing rooms are available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level. Chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well. Nursing mothers may bring supplies such as a pump and bottles through security, but no coolers or glass items.

The Green Bay Packers offer the Lost Person Prevention program for any age, not just children. Register with Guest Services in the atrium or Fan Assistance in either section 109 (level 1 concourse) or section 353 (level 3 concourse). A coded wristband will be issued that includes seat and contact information. Tell anyone who loses you to look for Packers security, law enforcement, and stadium personnel wearing red to be reunited. Suite and club guests can register at the concierge desks, too. The Packers further recommend placing contact information in a child’s pocket and taking a photo on your smartphone early in your visit.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.