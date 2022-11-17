Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday.

A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm Drive in the Town of Quincy, authorities said.

Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Friendship resident, a 58-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident and a 34-year-old Madison resident. The latter two individuals are still in custody at the Adams County jail.

Drugs valued at around $8,150 were discovered, including:

About 18 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $1,900

About 13 grams of cocaine, with a street value of approximately $1,350

About 46 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of approximately $4,700

About 10 grams of THC, with a street value of approximately $200

In addition to the drugs, authorities also found drug paraphernalia, two firearms and ammunition. There was also $2,500 in cash seized.

Charges alleged against the suspects include:

52-year-old Friendship suspect: Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Possession of THC Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine Possession with intent to Deliver Narcotic Drugs Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 counts) Misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts)

58-year-old Wisconsin Dells suspect: Possession of Narcotic Drugs Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

34-year-old Madison suspect: Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Narcotic Drugs Resisting/Obstructing an Officer Possession of THC Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Felony bail jumping (4 counts)



Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.