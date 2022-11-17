Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday.

A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm Drive in the Town of Quincy, authorities said.

Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Friendship resident, a 58-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident and a 34-year-old Madison resident. The latter two individuals are still in custody at the Adams County jail.

Drugs valued at around $8,150 were discovered, including:

  • About 18 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $1,900
  • About 13 grams of cocaine, with a street value of approximately $1,350
  • About 46 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of approximately $4,700
  • About 10 grams of THC, with a street value of approximately $200

In addition to the drugs, authorities also found drug paraphernalia, two firearms and ammunition. There was also $2,500 in cash seized.

Charges alleged against the suspects include:

  • 52-year-old Friendship suspect:
    • Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
    • Possession of THC
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
    • Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine
    • Possession with intent to Deliver Narcotic Drugs
    • Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
    • Misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts)
  • 58-year-old Wisconsin Dells suspect:
    • Possession of Narcotic Drugs
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • 34-year-old Madison suspect:
    • Possession of Methamphetamine
    • Possession of Narcotic Drugs
    • Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
    • Possession of THC
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    • Felony bail jumping (4 counts)

