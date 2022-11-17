Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search
TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday.
A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm Drive in the Town of Quincy, authorities said.
Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Friendship resident, a 58-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident and a 34-year-old Madison resident. The latter two individuals are still in custody at the Adams County jail.
Drugs valued at around $8,150 were discovered, including:
- About 18 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $1,900
- About 13 grams of cocaine, with a street value of approximately $1,350
- About 46 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of approximately $4,700
- About 10 grams of THC, with a street value of approximately $200
In addition to the drugs, authorities also found drug paraphernalia, two firearms and ammunition. There was also $2,500 in cash seized.
Charges alleged against the suspects include:
- 52-year-old Friendship suspect:
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with intent to Deliver Narcotic Drugs
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
- Misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts)
- 58-year-old Wisconsin Dells suspect:
- Possession of Narcotic Drugs
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 34-year-old Madison suspect:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Narcotic Drugs
- Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony bail jumping (4 counts)
