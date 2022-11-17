Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over the past two weeks, an MPD spokesperson acknowledged Thursday morning.

The police department did not identify who the workers are nor did it say when the arrests occurred during that span. The MPD spokesperson noted that all employees were not working when the arrests happened and that the incidents were not related to their jobs.

In addition to not providing the names of the MPD workers, the police department also would not say why they were arrested. The MPD spokesperson pointed out that all three investigations are being handled by other agencies.

The three individuals are currently on administrative leave, the MPD spokesperson confirmed.

The statement was released in response to a question from NBC15 News about the possible arrest of MPD Officer Cary House in Columbia Co.

Columbia Co. records show an individual named Cary House was booked into jail last week. The 42-year-old Pardeeville man has since been charged with strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct, with all three charges having domestic abuse modifiers.

In a court appearance on Nov. 8, he was given a signature bond and has since been released. He is due back in court for a pre-trial conference in early December.

clarification: This story has been updated to reflect MPD has said none of the incidents that led to the arrests were related to department activity.

