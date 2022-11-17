UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory virus in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of.(KEYC News Now Photo, File)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of.

According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory virus that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.

The fungus has been detected in the Great Lakes states and the Mississippi and Ohio River valley areas and can infect both humans and animals, including dogs.

UW Health Kids pediatric infectious disease physician Dr. Bruce Klein said Wisconsin sees some of the highest rates of the virus in the U.S.

“Wisconsin sees among the highest rates of blastomycosis in the United States,” Dr. Klein said. “The fungus grows in damp acidic soils, particularly along river and stream banks, among leaves, pine needles and decaying wood.”

The CDC said the annual blastomycosis rates in Wisconsin range from 10 to 40 cases per 100,000 annually, while other states report only one or two cases per 100,000 annually.

Dr. Klein said with flu season ramping up and COVID-19 still circulating, Wisconsinites who spend time outdoors should be aware of this respiratory virus as well, especially because it is treatable.

“Some people experience only mild flu-like symptoms such as fever and cough, but others may develop pneumonia, and some may die if the fungus colonizes and overwhelms the lungs in the absence of treatment,” Klein said. “There is no vaccine to prevent blastomycosis and symptoms usually appear between three weeks and three months after a person breathes the fungal spores.”

If a person shows symptoms of blastomycosis, Dr. Klein said they should be seen by a doctor and treated with antifungal medication.

The fungus is common in the environment, so UW Health said people with weakened immune systems may want to avoid activities that involve disrupting soil, especially in northern areas of the state.

“The findings of this research can benefit all Wisconsin residents,” Klein said. “All those who spend time outdoors, possibly encountering Blastomyces dermatitidis spores as they hike, canoe, camp, hunt or just walk along riverbanks.”

Dr. Klein and his team are currently investigating a range of genetic factors that may make some people more susceptible to the disease, but he says people of Hmong ethnicity are genetically more susceptible.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

The Madison Police Dept. revealed Thursday that three employees have been arrested in the past...
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
World Prematurity Day
Mercyhealth raises awareness of NICU on World Prematurity Day
Every month Wisconsin households can order a kit containing five COVID-19 tests.
New program offers free COVID-19 tests every month
Wind chills are expected to be below zero across most of the state early Sunday morning.
A Cold Weekend For Deer Hunting