Veto keeps Dane County Jail project moving forward

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward.

“The board has been going back and forth for a number of years over how to replace it and what to replace it with, there have been numerous iterations, there’s the millions of dollars spent on various designs and now listen, a year ago, the County Board came to a compromise,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Parisi says the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Dane County Board, and the Dane County Executive’s Office reached a compromise earlier in the year. During the budget process, part of the board brought forward a proposal, which Parisi says did not meet the compromise standards. Parisi says he vetoed the proposal to keep the project moving forward.

“Yeah, this project has been, you know debated and planned in many iterations for long enough and we need to move forward with it,” said Parisi. “We would have been back to the drawing board. The project would have been delayed, costs would have continued to rise, and we likely would not be able to close the city-county building jail. So this keeps us moving forward.”

District Three Supervisor Analiese Eicher says the compromise is for a six-story, 825-bed facility.

“It was something that, you know, the Sheriff’s Office could work with; they weren’t, you know, thrilled but they could work with it,” said Eicher. “It was something that the County Board, you know, wasn’t thrilled about, but we could work with it the same with the executive’s office.”

Parisi says the final designs are expected in a matter of weeks, which will give a more exact idea of the project’s budget. He estimates the cost at $160-$175 million.

