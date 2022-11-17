Windy and Cold Over the Next Few Days

Minor Additional Accumulation Expected Today
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Well Below Average Temperatures
  • Even Colder Wind-Chills
  • Milder Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will sweep into the region from the northwest today. This front will trigger a few scattered snow showers and flurries, especially in the afternoon. Accumulation is expected, but will be limited to around a half in in most spots. Much colder air will fill in behind the front

Highs today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusty winds out of the west 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Flurries and snow showers may linger into Thursday night. It will be cold with lows in the upper teens.

Cold air continues through the weekend with scattered flurries and snow showers remaining. Highs will remain in the 20s with lows in the teens, perhaps even a bit colder. Gusty winds will also stick around driving down wind chill values through the end of the weekend.

A pattern change arrives early next week as temperatures climb back above freezing on Monday. This will also come with mostly sunny skies. Even warmer air into the 40s expected by Tuesday and Wednesday. An early look at Thanksgiving shows a chance of showers and near normal temperatures.

