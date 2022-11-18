A Cold and Windy Weekend Coming Up

Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below average
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
  • Well Below Average Temperatures
  • Even Colder Wind-Chills
  • Milder Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An early season Arctic outbreak has moved in and will be sticking around through the weekend. Expected near record cold temperatures at times and we don’t climb back above freezing until early next week. Along with that, an unsettled stretch of weather will also be in play with periods of flurries and snow showers. The heavier snow showers could bring a quick dusting at times along with reduced visibility, but no significant totals are expected. Calmer weather returns Sunday leading into a warm-up early next week. Near normal temperatures expected by mid-week with a potential storm system just in time for Thanksgiving.

Mostly cloudy today with periods of flurries. No accumulation expected, but it will be cold with highs in the lower to middle 20s. Gusty westerly winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph will drive down wind chills. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a few flurries and lows in the middle teens.

Another cold front will sweep through early Saturday. This will bring additional flurries and snow showers along with a quick dusting possible. Temperatures will continue to be cold with highs in the lower 20s. Breezy conditions will keep wind chills even colder. Skies will start to clear Saturday night with the coldest air of the season punching in from the north. Overnight lows dip into the single digits. This will set the stage for a cold, but sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

A calmer and warmer pattern arrives on Monday and last through the middle of the week. Look for moderating temperatures starting in the 30s and climbing into the 40s. An early look at Thanksgiving calls for our next weather maker. Data is very inconsistent at this time, but it does appear the chance of precipitation is increasing. At this point, it would be more rain than snow.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
