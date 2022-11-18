Even Colder Air For The Weekend

Near Record Cold

Snow Showers Remain

Late Weekend Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An early season Arctic outbreak has moved in and will be sticking around through the weekend. Expected near record cold temperatures at times as we don’t climb back above freezing until early next week. Along with that, an unsettled stretch of weather will also be in play with periods of flurries and snow showers. The heavier snow showers could bring a quick dusting at times along with reduced visibility, but no significant totals are expected. Calmer weather returns Sunday leading into a warm-up early next week. Above normal temperatures expected by mid-week with a potential storm system just in time for Thanksgiving.

Cloudy skies tonight with flurries and snow showers. A quick dusting is possible. Cold with lows around 20. Breezy conditions with westerly winds of 10-15 mph gusting to 25 which will drive down win chills to the lower teens. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with periods of flurries. No accumulation expected. Cold with highs in the middle 20s. Gusty westerly winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph driving down wind chills. Partly cloudy Friday night with a few flurries and lows in the middle teens.

Another weak impulse of energy expected Saturday. This will bring additional flurries and snow showers along with a quick dusting possible. Continued cold with highs in the lower 20s. Breezy conditions keeping wind chills even colder. Skies will start to clear Saturday night with the coldest air of the season. Overnight lows dip into the upper single digits! This will set the stage for a cold, but sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 20s.

A calmer and warmer pattern arrives on Monday and last through the middle of the week. Look for moderating temperatures starting in the 30s and climbing into the 40s. An early look at Thanksgiving calls for our next weathermaker. Data is very inconsistent at this time, but it does appear the chance of precipitation is increasing. At this point, it would be more rain than snow.

