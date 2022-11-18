Flags to fly at half-staff Monday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday to mark the first anniversary of the deadly attack during the Waukesha Christmas Parade that claimed six lives and injured dozens more.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered on Monday, Nov. 21, to mark one year since the tragedy and to pay respect to the six people who were killed that day. Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

“Kathy and I are thinking of the entire Waukesha community, the six people whose lives were mercilessly taken, and all of the loved ones, friends, first responders, and neighbors for whom this anniversary will be especially difficult and traumatic,” Gov. Evers said. The six people who died in the attack were identified as:

Tamara Durand, 52;

Wilhelm Hospel, 81;

Jane Kulich, 52;

Leanna Owen, 71;

Virginia Sorenson, 79; and

Jackson Sparks, 8

In his statement announcing the order, Evers also reminded Wisconsinites about the first responders, community leaders, and neighbors who rushed to help that day. He noted the outpouring of “kindness, empathy, and compassion” that followed and the resilience of the Waukesha community over the last year.

“Our community has been and will be defined by our unity in support of those who lost loved ones, support of those who endured physical injuries, and support of those who suffered emotional trauma,” Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said in a joint statement. “We begin another chapter in our journey as a community in providing support for those who need healing and finding peace.”

Among the six people who died as a result of the attack were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The remaining members have said they will return to march again this year.

On Wednesday, the man who killed the six victims by plowing his SUV into the parade, Darrell Brooks, was sentenced to six consecutive life terms for their deaths along with more than 700 years for the other charges against him.

In addition to flags being lowered on Monday, Wisconsin’s two senators have introduced a resolution in the U.S. Senate to mark the one-year anniversary.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.