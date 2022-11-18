Greater Madison MPO approves over $10 million for roadway, pedestrian projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Greater Madison MPO approved over $10 million for roadway, bicycle and pedestrian projects in Dane County.

As part of the 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program for the Madison Area and Dane County, Greater Madison MPO approved $8.49 million for roadway and transit projects and an additional $2.14 million for bicycle and pedestrian projects.

The roadway and transit projects are funded through the federal Surface Transportation Block Grants - Urban program, and the bicycle and pedestrian projects are funded though the Transportation Alternatives program.

MPO Director and Planning Manager Bill Schaefer said the STBG program provides funding for two important regional roadway improvement projects.

“It also provides funding for local roadway projects in four suburban communities that will upgrade streets with new pavement and important pedestrian/bicycle and safety improvements, and a project to add new bus stops in another community as part of new service,” Schaefer said.

There are eight projects that are being funded through STBG, including: (wording Greater Madison MPO’s)

County Trunk Highway (CTH) M (Oncken Road to STH 113): Reconstruction and expansion to four-lane divided cross-section with intersection improvements, bike lanes, multi-use path and spot lighting. (Total cost: $25.23 million; $853,000 in supplemental funding added to already approved federal funding for total of $12.17 million; scheduled for construction in 2023-’24)

John Nolen Drive (Lakeside St. to N. Shore Dr.): Reconstruct John Nolen Drive and the bridges along it with an expanded multi-use path, reconstruction of the shoreline and storm sewer and street lighting improvements. (Total cost: $30.63 million; $1.9 million added to already approved federal funding for total of $11.05 million; scheduled for construction in 2026-’27)

N. Thompson Road (St. Albert the Great Dr. to W. Main St.) and St. Albert the Great Drive (CTH C to N. Thompson Rd.): Replace the pavement on these streets, add bike lanes, add multi-use path on section of St. Albert the Great Drive and add signals and signs for improved safety. (Total cost: $3.35 million; $2.01 in federal funding; tentatively scheduled for 2024 construction)

N. Bird Street (STH 19/Windsor St. to USH 151): Reconstruct the street, expand west side sidewalk to multi-use path and add a protected two-way bicycle lane on the USH 151 bridge. (Total cost: $1.62 million; $975,000 in federal funding; tentatively scheduled for 2024 construction)

Nichols Avenue (Winnequah Rd. to Monona Dr.): Replace the pavement on the street, realign street intersection, improve pedestrian crossings and add pedestrian signals. (Total cost: $1.56 million; $938,000 in federal funding; scheduled for 2026 construction)

Windsor Road (Charlie Grimm Rd. to CTH CV): Replace pavement on street, replace one sidewalk with multi-use path and add traffic signal. (Total cost: $1.40 million; $840,000 in federal funding; tentatively scheduled for 2024 construction)

S. Fourth Street (Milwaukee St. to Isham St.): Reconstruct street and add multi-use path on east side. (Total cost: $1.39 million; $834,000 in federal funding; scheduled for 2025 construction)

Fitchburg Bus Shelters: Install eight new bus shelters on Fish Hatchery Road, in the Allied Drive area and on Anton Drive/Fitchrona Road in conjunction with improved bus service in 2023. (Total cost: $176,000; $141,000 in federal funding; scheduled for 2023 construction)

There are also eight projects that are being funded through the TA program, including: (wording Greater Madison MPO’s)

2023-20226 Dane County Safe Routes to School Program: Administered by the Wisconsin Bike Federation, the program provides educational resources, encouragement strategies, technical support and programmatic support to identified schools, prioritizing those in areas most at-risk of adverse health, safety and environmental outcomes. (Total cost: $377,000; Federal funding: $302,000)

City of Madison BCycle Expansion: Expands bike share system, adding 11 stations and bikes, building a more equitable program. (Total cost: $433,000; Federal funding: $346,000; scheduled for 2023)

City of Fitchburg BCycle Expansion: Expands bike share system, adding 10 stations and bikes, building off initial extension the city planned for next year. (Total cost: $404,000; Federal funding: $323,000; scheduled for 2023)

N. Bird Street Path: Construct multi-use path and two rectangular rapid flashing beacons along N. Bird Street and on N. Bird Street and Egre Road. (Total cost: $363,000; Federal funding: $276,000; scheduled for 2023 construction)

Badger Rusk Path: Construct multi-use path along W. Badger Rd. and N. Rusk Ave. to provide low traffic stress connection to existing pedestrian/bicycle overpass of the Beltline. (Total cost: $1.11 million; Federal funding: $667,000; scheduled for 2024 construction)

Madison Safe Routes to School Plan: Develop comprehensive SRTS plan with in-depth assistance for 7-10 schools. (Total cost: $150,000; Federal funding: $120,000; scheduled for 2023)

Yahara River Trail Extension Plan (in Stoughton): Feasibility study of extending trail to Mandt Park. (Total cost: $35,000; Federal funding: $28,000; scheduled for 2023)

Sun Prairie Vision Zero Action Plan: Complete plan to develop concrete, multi-disciplinary strategies to achieve a vision of zero fatalities or serious injuries caused by traffic crashes. (Total cost: $90,000; Federal funding: $72,000; scheduled for 2023)

“The federal funding the MPO provides is an important supplement to limited local funding and supports projects such as these, which improve the quality of life and safety in our area communities,” Schaefer said. “A large percentage of Madison area arterial roadway projects completed over the past three decades have been funded by the MPO, and all have included important pedestrian and bicycle facilities consistent with MPO policy.”

The Greater Madison MPO said it anticipates receiving over $9 million per year in funding under the STBG - Urban program and over $1.2 million in TA program funding in the next few years.

