Madison area health systems report high volume of emergency department visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency departments across the Madison area are seeing increased visits and longer than usual wait times, numbers which only seem to continue to grow through the fall.

“The volume of patients seeking care in our emergency departments and our urgent cares is really high, like a record number of people seeking care,” said UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof. “RSV or upper respiratory illnesses make up a fairly large portion of those visits, particularly pediatric patients.”

UW Health says that urgent care visits hit record numbers in September before increasing by 10% in October. In the ED, UW Health recorded a single-day record of more than 350 patients earlier in November. SSM Health also reports increases in patients, watching the number of ED visits rise by 20% from 2020 to 2021 and seeing the numbers jump another 10% in recent months.

“Now that we’re easing back on some of those restrictions, a lot of those viruses, besides COVID, are starting to circulate, and we’ve seen an earlier season, and we’re really seeing it in the ER,” said SSM Health’s Regional Emergency Medicine Director, Dr. Kyle Martin.

Dr. Martin says the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions that also impacted the spread of other viruses is part of the reason for the influx, along with an earlier flu season. Dr. Pothof says others are unsure if their medical situation is an emergency and heading to the ED when there are alternatives.

“We have a Care Anywhere platform that immediately connects you to a provider via video in your house who can answer some of those questions you may be wondering about,” said Dr. Pothof.

Dr. Martin says if people can get in touch with a primary care physician or use telehealth, it could help with the volume of visits and lower the wait times, which he says can balloon, at times, to four hours.

“Your primary care office is really your first bet; give them a call; they have protocols set up to figure out, do you need to be seen in a clinic tomorrow, do you need to be seen in urgent care or ER,” said Dr. Martin.

Both doctors remind everyone if you are in an emergency, do not hesitate to come to the ED.

