Madison man to serve 42-month federal prison sentence for illegal possession of a firearm

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Madison man was handed down a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence after he was charged for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Raymond Poore was arrested in November of 2021 when he was found with a nine-millimeter handgun after a car chase in which Poore was the passenger, the DOJ said.

DOJ officials say two men led police on a high-speed car chase Nov. 18 on the Beltline near Monona when police stopped the car with spike strips. Poore ran away after a car tire fell off. Monona Police tackled him after seeing him running with his hand near his waistband on Broadway St. When they stopped him, they found the gun.

The Madison man had been charged in 2011 for aggravated battery and burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon. DOJ said the judge proceeding over the case took into account that he was still under state supervision for these previous convictions when they found him with the handgun.

Poore’s arrest came from an investigation by the Madison and Monona Police Departments and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The DOJ said this case is just one in Project Safe Neighborhood, a program to reduce violent crime and gun violence to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for...
Decades-old case inspires new research on Shaken Baby Syndrome convictions
The number of patients in emergency departments has continued to climb September to November.
Madison area health systems report high volume of emergency department visits
Audrey Edmunds
Decades-old case inspires new research on Shaken Baby Syndrome convictions
Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over...
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light