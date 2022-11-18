Madison man to serve 42-month federal prison sentence for illegal possession of a firearm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Madison man was handed down a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence after he was charged for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Raymond Poore was arrested in November of 2021 when he was found with a nine-millimeter handgun after a car chase in which Poore was the passenger, the DOJ said.

DOJ officials say two men led police on a high-speed car chase Nov. 18 on the Beltline near Monona when police stopped the car with spike strips. Poore ran away after a car tire fell off. Monona Police tackled him after seeing him running with his hand near his waistband on Broadway St. When they stopped him, they found the gun.

The Madison man had been charged in 2011 for aggravated battery and burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon. DOJ said the judge proceeding over the case took into account that he was still under state supervision for these previous convictions when they found him with the handgun.

Poore’s arrest came from an investigation by the Madison and Monona Police Departments and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The DOJ said this case is just one in Project Safe Neighborhood, a program to reduce violent crime and gun violence to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

