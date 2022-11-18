Man arrested after allegedly firing gun in Sauk City bar

arrest
arrest(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing a gun into the floor of a Sauk City bar, police reported.

Sauk Prairie Police Department officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to the Gym Bar, located on the 800 block of Water Street in Sauk City, after the weapon was fired. Officers determined that a single gunshot had been discharged into the floor and noted the suspect was no longer present.

Two people were checked out by EMS officials after being hit by debris related to the gunshot, police stated.

Officers eventually located the suspect and took the individual to the Sauk County jail. The Sauk City man is accused of endangering safety by negligent operation of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon where alcohol beverages sold/consumed.

Sauk Prairie PD said the incident was still under investigation and other charges may be filed.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Sauk Prairie Ambulance also assisted police at the scene.

