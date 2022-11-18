Mayor Rhodes-Conway to announce if she’s running for second term

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With one person already in the race for Madison mayor, the current occupant for that position is expected to announce this weekend if she will vie for a second term.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway scheduled a news conference for Sunday, Nov. 20, during which she will announce what’s next for her. The announcement did not indicate if Sunday’s event was specifically about her role as mayor and if she planned to continue, only saying that she would “discuss her next steps as an elected official.”

Rhodes-Conway has led Wisconsin’s capital city since 2019, when she defeated incumbent Paul Soglin, who was serving in his third stint as governor, to claim the mayor’s seat. Prior to that she had represented Madison’s 12th District on the city’s Common Council.

During her time as mayor, she has managed the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as to the protests and unrest that spread through Madison following the death of George Floyd.

Last week, former Deputy Mayor and Madison Metropolitan School Board President Gloria Reyes announced she would run for the city’s top job. The City Clerk’s Office’s list of candidate filings so far only show Reyes as having officially filing to run.

At the time of Reyes announcement, the spokesperson for Rhodes-Conway campaign, Amy Westra, responded to a question about the mayor running again by saying, “[t]he mayor loves her job and isn’t planning on going anywhere.”

