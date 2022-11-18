MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light.

They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb, which caused the car to roll.

Police said they redirected traffic for over an hour at the intersection of Regent St. and Park St.

First responders helped the driver get out of the overturned car and the individual was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. The driver was issued with “appropriate traffic citations” by police, according to the incident report.

