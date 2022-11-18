MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forget twelve drummers drumming. NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns to bring you students from twelve local high school singing.

Hosted by John Stofflett and Leigh Mills, Sounds of the Season will at 10 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve and again from 8 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day, right here on NBC15.

Here is the lineup:

Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir: “Ding-A-Ding-A-Ding” by Greg Gilpen and “Sweeter Still” by Eric Barnum

Mount Horeb High School Concert Choir: “Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind” by John Rutter

Waunakee High School Sonoro: “Procession” and “Wolcum Yole” from A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten

Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra: “Overture to the Nutcracker” arr. Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington and “Cool Yule” by Louis Armstrong.

Evansville High School Vocal Jazz: “Once Upon A December”

Oregon High School Percussion Ensemble: “Carol of the Bells”

Sun Prairie High School Combined Choirs: “A Merry Christmas” arranged by Arthur Warrell

Verona Area High School Concert Choir: “Gloucestershire Wassail”- Traditional English Carol

Sauk Prairie High School Wind Ensemble & Chamber Singers: “White Christmas” by Irving Berlin

Janesville Craig High School A cappella Choir: “White Winter Hymnal”

Edgerton High School Concert Choir: “Christmas Waltz”

Middleton High School Symphony Strings: “Winter Wonderland”

